San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

CAZ505-080200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 55 43 54 / 0 30 50 0

CAZ506-080200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 60 38 58 / 0 30 60 0

San Rafael 40 57 44 57 / 0 20 30 0

Napa 35 57 40 55 / 0 10 20 0

CAZ507-080200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 40 57 42 54 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ006-080200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 56 46 55 / 0 10 30 0

Ocean Beach 44 56 48 56 / 0 10 30 0

CAZ509-080200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-080200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 56 46 55 / 0 20 30 10

Oakland 40 57 46 57 / 0 10 30 0

Fremont 38 58 43 57 / 0 0 20 0

Redwood City 40 59 44 58 / 0 10 30 10

Mountain View 39 59 43 58 / 0 0 30 0

CAZ510-080200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 59 41 58 / 0 0 10 0

Livermore 36 59 41 57 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ513-080200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 61 42 59 / 0 0 20 0

Morgan Hill 37 61 41 58 / 0 0 20 10

CAZ529-080200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 59 42 57 / 0 0 30 10

CAZ512-080200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ511-080200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of snow. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

CAZ530-080200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 60 45 58 / 0 10 20 10

Big Sur 43 61 45 57 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ528-080200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 60 43 58 / 0 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 37 62 41 58 / 0 10 20 10

Hollister 37 60 41 57 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ516-080200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 63 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-080200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-080200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 63 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

