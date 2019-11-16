CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

901 FPUS56 KMTR 161101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs near 60. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 66 47 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-170200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 76 40 79 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 72 48 74 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 44 74 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-170200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 74 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 67 51 72 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 64 50 68 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-170200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 68 50 72 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 49 69 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 68 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 71 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 70 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 73 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 72 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 71 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 75 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-170200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 74 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-170200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-170200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 68 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 72 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 75 41 80 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 42 73 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A

slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 76 41 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-170200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 77 42 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

