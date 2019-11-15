CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

_____

180 FPUS56 KMTR 151101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

CAZ505-160200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 63 48 67 / 20 10 0 0



CAZ506-160200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 70 38 77 / 20 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 68 48 72 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 45 66 45 72 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ507-160200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 66 51 74 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ006-160200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 64 51 67 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 62 50 64 / 20 0 0 0



CAZ509-160200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.



CAZ508-160200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 66 50 69 / 20 0 0 0

Oakland 50 65 50 68 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 49 63 48 68 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 65 50 69 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 64 47 68 / 10 0 0 0



CAZ510-160200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 69 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 46 68 45 73 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ513-160200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 67 44 71 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 69 43 74 / 10 0 0 0



CAZ529-160200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 67 43 72 / 20 0 0 0



CAZ512-160200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.



CAZ511-160200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.



CAZ530-160200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 64 46 68 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 69 51 74 / 20 0 0 0



CAZ528-160200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 65 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 69 43 75 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 44 68 43 73 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ516-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 70 41 77 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ517-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.



CAZ518-160200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 71 43 79 / 0 0 0 0



_____

