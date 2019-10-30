CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

258 FPUS56 KMTR 301001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-310100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-310100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 75 27 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 40 73 37 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 36 70 35 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-310100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 66 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-310100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 69 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 67 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-310100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. East winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

CAZ508-310100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 71 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 70 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 42 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 72 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 71 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-310100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 71 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 70 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-310100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 73 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 75 36 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-310100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 74 39 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-310100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ511-310100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ530-310100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 71 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 75 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-310100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 72 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 38 74 35 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 73 36 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-310100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 75 32 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-310100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-310100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 74 34 76 / 0 0 0 0

