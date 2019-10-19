CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

938 FPUS56 KMTR 191001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 66 47 68 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-200100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 74 40 79 / 0 30 0 0

San Rafael 50 74 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 72 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-200100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 70 50 73 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-200100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 66 52 69 / 0 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 64 52 66 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-200100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ508-200100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 69 52 71 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 52 69 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 69 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 72 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 69 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-200100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 72 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-200100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 72 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 75 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-200100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-200100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-200100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-200100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 67 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 73 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-200100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 67 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 71 45 73 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 43 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-200100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 75 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-200100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-200100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 76 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather