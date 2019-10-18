CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

_____

722 FPUS56 KMTR 181001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 64 47 65 / 20 0 10 20

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 74 40 74 / 20 0 30 30

San Rafael 50 72 50 73 / 20 0 10 10

Napa 45 70 45 71 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-190100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 69 50 69 / 20 0 10 0

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 65 52 67 / 20 0 10 20

Ocean Beach 52 63 51 64 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 67 52 68 / 20 0 10 20

Oakland 52 68 52 69 / 20 0 10 0

Fremont 48 68 49 69 / 20 0 10 10

Redwood City 50 70 50 71 / 20 0 10 10

Mountain View 48 69 48 70 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 73 49 75 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 45 71 47 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 71 46 72 / 20 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 73 44 74 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 70 44 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-190100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 66 48 67 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 70 49 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 66 45 67 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 69 43 71 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 44 70 44 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 73 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 73 41 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather