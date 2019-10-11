CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

CAZ505-120100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 75 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-120100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 85 35 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 81 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 80 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-120100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 77 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-120100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 75 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 73 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-120100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-120100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 78 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 51 78 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 79 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 80 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 79 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-120100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 82 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 80 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-120100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 82 41 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 85 41 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-120100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 82 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-120100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-120100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-120100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 77 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 80 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-120100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 79 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 81 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 41 82 42 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-120100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 83 39 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-120100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-120100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 84 41 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

