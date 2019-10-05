CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 46 72 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 41 86 48 91 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 50 82 55 86 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 43 82 52 86 / 0 0 0 0
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 49 80 59 84 / 0 0 0 0
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 50 74 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 50 71 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows around
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 77 57 85 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 50 78 56 85 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 48 79 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 50 81 57 86 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 47 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 47 84 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 45 82 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
near 90. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 46 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 43 87 52 92 / 10 0 0 0
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 44 85 52 89 / 0 0 0 0
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 48 76 55 81 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 49 81 57 87 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 44 81 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 43 84 52 91 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 43 84 52 91 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 41 84 48 89 / 0 0 0 0
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Light winds...becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 86 48 91 / 0 0 0 0
