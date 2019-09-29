CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019

_____

098 FPUS56 KMTR 291001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-300100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 62 46 63 / 0 20 10 0

$$

CAZ506-300100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 72 40 73 / 0 20 20 0

San Rafael 51 72 51 71 / 0 20 10 0

Napa 45 68 44 68 / 0 20 10 0

$$

CAZ507-300100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 66 46 64 / 10 20 10 0

$$

CAZ006-300100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 64 52 63 / 0 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 51 62 51 61 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ509-300100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-300100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 68 53 67 / 10 10 10 0

Oakland 52 67 52 66 / 0 10 10 0

Fremont 50 66 51 66 / 10 20 20 0

Redwood City 51 70 51 70 / 10 10 10 0

Mountain View 49 67 50 67 / 0 20 10 0

$$

CAZ510-300100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 72 50 72 / 0 20 10 0

Livermore 47 68 48 68 / 10 20 20 0

$$

CAZ513-300100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 70 49 69 / 0 20 20 0

Morgan Hill 45 72 46 72 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ529-300100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 69 47 70 / 0 10 20 0

$$

CAZ512-300100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-300100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-300100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 66 51 66 / 10 10 10 0

Big Sur 50 70 51 71 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ528-300100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 65 49 64 / 10 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 46 68 46 68 / 20 10 10 0

Hollister 45 67 46 67 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ516-300100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 70 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-300100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-300100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 71 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

