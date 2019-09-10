CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

_____

103 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 68 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 83 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 80 56 84 / 0 10 0 0

Napa 53 76 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 79 60 85 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 66 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 63 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 72 57 77 / 10 0 10 0

Oakland 59 72 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 72 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 76 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 72 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 83 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 78 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 76 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 81 54 88 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 73 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 70 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 73 52 79 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 67 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 73 51 79 / 10 10 10 0

Hollister 52 74 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 74 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to

100. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 81 49 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

