San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 68 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 84 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 79 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 80 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 81 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 67 57 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 64 56 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 73 60 72 / 10 0 10 10

Oakland 59 73 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 74 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 78 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 75 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 85 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 76 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 83 55 82 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 77 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 71 58 69 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 69 55 67 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 75 52 74 / 10 10 10 0

Hollister 53 77 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 85 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

