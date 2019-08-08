CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
CAZ505-090400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-090400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 83 50 82 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 78 57 79 / 0 0 0
Napa 76 55 77 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ507-090400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 83 59 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-090400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 56 66 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 61 55 63 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-090400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ508-090400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 70 57 73 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 58 71 / 0 0 0
Fremont 72 58 75 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 76 58 79 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 72 57 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-090400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 84 58 84 / 0 0 0
Livermore 80 56 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-090400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 77 57 79 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 85 54 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-090400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 72 54 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-090400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ511-090400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ530-090400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 56 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 75 52 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-090400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light
winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 54 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 73 51 76 / 0 0 0
Hollister 75 52 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-090400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 81 52 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-090400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-090400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to upper
90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 90 49 90 / 0 0 0
$$
