CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

631 FPUS56 KSGX 221007

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

CAZ552-222215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 73 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

77 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ554-222215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds north

to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to

68.

$$

CAZ043-222215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 near the coast to

68 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 67.

$$

CAZ050-222215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 in the western

valleys to 74 to 79 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-222215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds east to

10 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 38 to 43 in wind sheltered areas to 41 to 49 in warmer

locations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

west 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in wind sheltered

areas to 43 to 52 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

67.

$$

CAZ057-222215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 68. Light winds becoming

north 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

64.

$$

CAZ055-222215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57 above

6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to

33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to

61 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000

feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000

feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-222215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 60. Snow level above 8000 feet.

$$

CAZ058-222215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 60.

$$

CAZ060-222215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds becoming west 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

northwest to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds north to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

68.

$$

CAZ065-222215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Areas of winds southeast

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 49 through the pass to 47 to 53 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass to

49 to 55 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 78. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73 through the pass to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

64 to 67 through the pass to 69 to 72 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

$$

CAZ061-222215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Areas of winds

northwest to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ062-222215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 71 to

74.

$$

