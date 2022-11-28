CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s towards the coast

to the lower 60s farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s towards the

coast to 60 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s towards the coast to 60 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s towards the

coast to the lower 60s farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s in the

western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s in the

western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s in the western valleys to 60 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to the mid 30s below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet

to the lower 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s

below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to

the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 30s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow

level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level above 8000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above 8000 feet

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s through the pass to the upper 60s this northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 50.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower

50s. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

