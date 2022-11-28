CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022 _____ 835 FPUS56 KSGX 281000 ZFPSGX Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California National Weather Service San Diego CA 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 CAZ552-282215- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ554-282215- Orange County Inland Areas- Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s towards the coast to the lower 60s farther inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s towards the coast to 60 farther inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s towards the coast to 60 farther inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s towards the coast to the lower 60s farther inland. $$ CAZ043-282215- San Diego County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ050-282215- San Diego County Valleys- Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to 60 near the foothills. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s in the western valleys to 60 near the foothills. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills. $$ CAZ048-282215- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ057-282215- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills- 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ055-282215- San Bernardino County Mountains- Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to the mid 30s below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to the lower 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. $$ CAZ056-282215- Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow level above 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level above 8000 feet... becoming 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above 8000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. $$ CAZ058-282215- San Diego County Mountains- Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ060-282215- Apple and Lucerne Valleys- Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ065-282215- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s through the pass to the upper 60s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 50. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ061-282215- Coachella Valley- Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CAZ062-282215- San Diego County Deserts- Including the city of Borrego Springs 200 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$