CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

_____

942 FPUS56 KSGX 311000

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

CAZ552-312215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-312215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-312215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ050-312215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s in the western valleys to the

upper 50s near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ048-312215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows around 50. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ057-312215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph this

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows around 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ055-312215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s above 6000 feet to the upper 60s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south this afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds east 15 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 above 6000 feet to the

upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level 7500 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s

below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s above

6000 feet to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50 above

6000 feet to the lower 60s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to

60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-312215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph this morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow level

7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ058-312215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph this

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ060-312215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ065-312215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s through the pass

to the lower 60s in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s through

the pass to the upper 60s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 through the pass to

the mid 60s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ061-312215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph this

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ062-312215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather