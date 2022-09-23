CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

785 FPUS56 KSGX 230906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

CAZ552-232200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80 at the beaches to this

mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches

to in the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

in the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s

farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-232200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the coast

to in the lower 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to in

the mid 90s farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90 towards the coast to in the mid 90s farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the coast to in the lower

90s farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s towards the coast to in the upper 80s

farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-232200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to this mid 80s inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast

to in the mid 80s inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to in the mid 80s inland.

Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to in the upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to in the upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to in the upper 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to in the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ050-232200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s this western

valleys to this lower 90s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the western

valleys to in the lower 90s near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the western

valleys to in the mid 90s near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the mid 90s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the western

valleys to 90 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-232200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ057-232200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ055-232200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to this lower 80s

below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in

the evening. Light winds overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in the mid 80s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the afternoon. Light

winds in the morning. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in the upper 80s below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to

in the upper 80s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet

to in the upper 80s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 80s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ058-232200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph becoming north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ060-232200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ065-232200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s through the pass to

in the lower 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 104. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s through the

pass to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ061-232200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ062-232200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

