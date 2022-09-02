CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

865 FPUS56 KSGX 020914

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

CAZ552-022130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

this lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to in the upper 90s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to

in the upper 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 at the beaches to in

the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-022130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast

to this upper 90s farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s towards the coast to 103 farther inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s towards the coast to 102 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the

coast to in the upper 90s farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast

to in the upper 90s farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the

coast to in the mid 90s farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s towards the

coast to in the lower 90s farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-022130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to this lower 90s inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the upper 90s inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the upper 90s inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s near the

coast to in the lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

in the lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast

to 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast

to in the upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ050-022130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Hazy

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s this western valleys to

101 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot. Highs around 105. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to 100 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s in the western valleys to 100 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

90 in the western valleys to in the mid 90s near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-022130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Hot.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Very hot. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

hot. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ057-022130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Very hot. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 105. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ055-022130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to this mid 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s above

6000 feet to in the upper 90s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper 90s below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 90s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s above 6000 feet

to in the lower 90s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-022130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ058-022130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ060-022130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot. Highs around 106. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot.

Highs around 105. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-022130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s through the pass

to in the mid 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Very hot. Highs around 108. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

hot. Highs around 108. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105 through the pass

to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-022130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-022130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

