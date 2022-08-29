CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to 90 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to 90 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80 at the beaches to in the upper 80s farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to in the lower 90s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to in the mid 90s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s towards the coast to this mid 80s farther

inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s towards the coast

to in the lower 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the

coast to in the upper 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to in

the upper 90s farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s towards the coast

to in the mid 90s farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the

coast to in the upper 90s farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast to

100 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s near the

coast to 80 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 near the coast to in the mid 80s inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to 90 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to

in the upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to in the lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the mid 90s inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s this western valleys to 90 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s in the

western valleys to in the mid 90s near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to 101 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to 100 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s in the western valleys to in the upper 90s

near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs around 80 above 6000 feet to this upper 80s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s above 6000 feet to in the mid 60s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds southeast 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper

90s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet

to in the upper 90s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper 90s below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs around 90. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 105.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s through the pass to

104 this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s through the pass

to in the mid 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 103 through the pass

to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106 through the pass

to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105 through the pass

to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105 through the pass to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105 through the pass

to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 105 through the pass to 110 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 111. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

202 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 110. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

