CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 78 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 84 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 86 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 86 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

89 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 109. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 through the pass to 81 to

86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 79 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 106 through the pass to 107 to 112 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

228 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

