CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

312 FPUS56 KSGX 270912

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

CAZ552-280015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-280015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-280015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-280015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-280015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ057-280015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-280015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 62 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to

83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-280015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

59 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-280015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 95. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

65 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-280015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-280015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-280015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-280015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

81 to 89. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming west

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 108 to

113. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 81 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

17

