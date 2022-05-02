CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

934 FPUS56 KSGX 021033

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

CAZ552-030145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 64 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

51 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 towards the coast to 71 to 76 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ043-030145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 66 to 71 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

around 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 65 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 73 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 81 to

86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ048-030145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-030145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 87. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-030145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to 42 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 30

mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet

to 73 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 76 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet

to 70 to 80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 66 to 75.

$$

CAZ058-030145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-030145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 82.

$$

CAZ065-030145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81 through the pass

to 89 to 94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows around 57 through the pass to 61 to 66 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 88 through the pass to

94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 83 through the pass

to 87 to 92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-030145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ062-030145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

333 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather