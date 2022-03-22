CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

CAZ552-230015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 at the beaches to 85 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-230015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 76 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs around 68.

CAZ043-230015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

82 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 86 inland.

Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

83 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

67.

CAZ050-230015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds becoming east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

80 to 85 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to 61 to

66 near the foothills.

CAZ048-230015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ057-230015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ055-230015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to

66 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph

...except north 25 to 35 mph near ridge tops and along desert

slopes. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 41 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to

72 to 81 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet.

CAZ056-230015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

56 to 64. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above 8000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ058-230015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to 63.

CAZ060-230015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

67 to 74.

CAZ065-230015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Cooler. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

69 through the pass to 75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-230015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

CAZ062-230015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 77 to

82.

