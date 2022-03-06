CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

725 FPUS56 KSGX 061150

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

CAZ552-062200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-062200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ043-062200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-062200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 in the western

valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 65 to 70 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-062200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ057-062200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-062200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 45 above

6000 feet to 44 to 51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings zero to

10 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26 above 6000 feet to 24 to

34 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

54 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-062200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

CAZ058-062200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-062200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 27 to 35. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ065-062200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs around 60 through the pass to 65 to 70 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 through the pass to 45 to

50 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 through the pass to

74 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 67 through the pass to 69 to 74 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 69 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to

76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-062200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ062-062200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

350 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs 68 to

73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

_____

