CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

930 FPUS56 KSGX 261047

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

CAZ552-262200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ554-262200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-262200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-262200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 82 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-262200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-262200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-262200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

49 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 above 6000 feet to 28 to

38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56 above

6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to 72 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to

67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to

58 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 56 to

63 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-262200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds east 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-262200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-262200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-262200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 67 to 72 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 through the pass to

79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-262200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds becoming north 15 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ062-262200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

