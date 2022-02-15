CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

522 FPUS56 KSGX 151018

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

CAZ552-160130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ554-160130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ043-160130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 59. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

CAZ050-160130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 58 in the

western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

68 to 73 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

CAZ048-160130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ057-160130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Areas

of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 43. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph...becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 61. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming

4500 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ055-160130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow

showers overnight. Much colder. Lows 12 to 22 above 6000 feet to

24 to 33 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around

2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

48 above 6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 6000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 36 to 45 above 6000 feet to 44 to 52 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ056-160130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 54. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers

overnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Local snow accumulation around 1

inch. Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55

mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 52. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ058-160130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 37.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 5000

feet...becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts

to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 52. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ060-160130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of blowing

dust. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 35. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58.

CAZ065-160130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Highs around 57 through

the pass to 65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of blowing sand and blowing dust. Colder. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north with gusts

to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to 70 to

75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 through the pass to 76 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67 through the pass to 73 to 78 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs around 59 through the pass to 63 to 68 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-160130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing dust. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph... becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ062-160130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

with a slight chance of showers. Areas of blowing dust. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Cooler. Highs 66 to

71. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of blowing dust. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 69.

