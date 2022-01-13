CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

664 FPUS56 KSGX 131024

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

CAZ552-140130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-140130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-140130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

67 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ050-140130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 69 to 74 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ048-140130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ057-140130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-140130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 65 below

6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 30 to

40 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55 above

6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to

54 to 62 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-140130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-140130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds east

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-140130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ065-140130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming north with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 71 to 76 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-140130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ062-140130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

17

_____

