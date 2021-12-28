CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

719 FPUS56 KSGX 281111

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

CAZ552-282200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

46 to 51. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56 at the beaches to 57 to

62 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-282200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 56 towards the coast to 51 to 56 farther

inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

43 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ043-282200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 55.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ050-282200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

53 in the western valleys to 44 to 49 near the foothills. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to 43.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 in the western valleys

to 48 to 53 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 53 to

58 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

58 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near

the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to

53 to 58 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ048-282200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 51. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

39 to 44. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

$$

CAZ057-282200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 43 to 49. Snow level 3000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

33 to 41. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet...

becoming 3500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 52 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 44. Snow level 5000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

CAZ055-282200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 27 to 36 above 6000 feet to 33 to 40 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to 20 to 30 below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 37 above 6000 feet to 37 to 43 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings zero to 10 above zero. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and showers. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level

5500 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 32 to

39 above 6000 feet to 38 to 45 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 22 to 32. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 34 to 40 above 6000 feet to 39 to 47 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 16 to 26.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 40 above 6000 feet to

37 to 47 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 43 above 6000 feet to 40 to

49 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 41 to

50 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-282200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 35 to 41. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows

20 to 30. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs 39 to 45. Local snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows 25 to 35. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs 41 to 47. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 26 to 36. Snow

level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 48. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy

fog. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 5000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

$$

CAZ058-282200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 37 to 42. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 27 to 35. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Local total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Snow level

3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs 42 to 47. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 40. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 51. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows

30 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.

$$

CAZ060-282200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 43 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 30 to 37. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 29 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

$$

CAZ065-282200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 47 through the pass to 52 to 57 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 37 through the pass to 38 to 43 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50 through the pass to 52 to 57 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 52 through the pass to

53 to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

around 54 through the pass to 56 to 61 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ061-282200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

41. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ062-282200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

310 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to 44.

Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 59. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

