749 FPUS56 KSGX 200904

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

CAZ552-210015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 at the beaches to

68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-210015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-210015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Chance

of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ050-210015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 68 in

the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-210015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ057-210015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 68.

$$

CAZ055-210015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to 70 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 41 to

51 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to

67 to 75 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to 65 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs 47 to

54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55 above 6000 feet to 54 to

63 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-210015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-210015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

CAZ060-210015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ065-210015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 through the pass to 79 to 84 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56 through the pass to

59 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 through the pass to 83 to 88 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 through the pass to

77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Breezy. Highs around 68 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to

74 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-210015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 77 to

82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ062-210015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

17

