CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches

to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

97 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

87 towards the coast to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

99 to 104 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 97 to 102 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 88.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

90 to 98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to

77 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to 84 below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 through the pass to 85 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 98 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

249 AM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

