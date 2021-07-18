CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

338 FPUS56 KSGX 180959

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

CAZ552-190100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to

76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-190100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the

coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-190100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-190100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 in

the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-190100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-190100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-190100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 84 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to 72 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

59 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

84 to 91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 95. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

61 to 71. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-190100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-190100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

96 to 101. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 100 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-190100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 98 through the pass to 102 to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 77 through the pass to 84 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 101 through the pass to 105 to 110 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 105 to 110 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 97 through the pass to 100 to 105 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-190100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 108. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-190100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

259 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 87. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 108. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 111. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

$$

_____

