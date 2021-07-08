CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

_____

836 FPUS56 KSGX 081021

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

CAZ552-090130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 75 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-090130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 to

90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-090130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-090130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-090130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-090130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY

BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93 above 6000 feet to 92 to 98 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to 75 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 92 to 100 below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96 above 6000 feet to 93 to

102 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96 above 6000 feet to 94 to

102 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95 above 6000 feet to 93 to 101 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to

91 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY

BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 102. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-090130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ060-090130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

105 to 110. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 114. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

$$

CAZ065-090130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108 through the pass to

113 to 118 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108 through the pass to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 105 to 110 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-090130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 87 to 92. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 117. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ062-090130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

321 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 88 to 93. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather