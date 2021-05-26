CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

395 FPUS56 KSGX 260922

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

CAZ552-270030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 69 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-270030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to 81 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

51 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 towards the coast to 75 farther inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 74 towards the coast to 75 to 80 farther

inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 52 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 towards the coast to 75 to 80 farther

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-270030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 52 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-270030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 73 to

78 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 78 to

83 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-270030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-270030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-270030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 71 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to

44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to

79 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-270030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-270030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ060-270030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-270030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 87 through the pass to 93 to 98 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows around 59 through the pass to 67 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

96 to 101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-270030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ062-270030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

222 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

17

