CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

_____

522 FPUS56 KSGX 151015

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

CAZ552-152100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-152100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle and slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ043-152100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-152100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 72 in the western valleys to 72 to 77 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ048-152100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ057-152100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

63 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy

drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer. Highs

64 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

$$

CAZ055-152100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 36 to

46 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to 74 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet

to 72 to 80 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to

68 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 62 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to

70 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-152100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ058-152100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Windy.

Highs 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-152100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 89. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-152100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs around 80 through the pass to 87 to 92 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows around 53 through the pass to 56 to 61 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Highs around 70 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows 53 to 61.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs around 78 through the pass to 85 to 90 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 83 through the

pass to 88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 77 through the pass

to 83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to 82 to 87 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-152100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

$$

CAZ062-152100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

315 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Cooler. Lows

55 to 62. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

82 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather