974 FPUS56 KSGX 270917

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

CAZ552-280030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

70 to 75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-280030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

88 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ043-280030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 82 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

CAZ050-280030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 in the

western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ048-280030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ057-280030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 54 to 62. Snow level 4500 feet in the

morning. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

CAZ055-280030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 2 to

3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet

to 68 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to

77 to 86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to

78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 68 to 78 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-280030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 50 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 87. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ058-280030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56. Snow level 4500 feet in

the morning. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

CAZ060-280030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

CAZ065-280030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 62 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 48 through the pass to 53 to 58 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 85 through the

pass to 88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 through the pass to 98 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 93 through the

pass to 98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 82 through the pass to 90 to 95 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 87 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-280030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Areas

of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

CAZ062-280030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

