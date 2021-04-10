CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

_____

650 FPUS56 KSGX 101000

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

CAZ552-110100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

69 to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62 at the beaches to 66 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

72 to 77 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ043-110100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 67 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near

the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ048-110100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

$$

CAZ057-110100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-110100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 57 to 65 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 62 to

70 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

$$

CAZ058-110100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs

55 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

$$

CAZ060-110100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-110100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 through the pass to 66 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70 through the pass

to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 71 through the

pass to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 74 through the

pass to 79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-110100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

$$

CAZ062-110100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

_____

