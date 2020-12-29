CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

889 FPUS56 KSGX 291047

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

CAZ552-300200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

$$

CAZ554-300200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66.

$$

CAZ043-300200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

66 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 near the coast to

64 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64 near the coast to 65 inland.

$$

CAZ050-300200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69.

$$

CAZ048-300200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ057-300200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-300200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 29 to 37 above 6000 feet to 39 to 46 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 23 to 33 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 49 above

6000 feet to 47 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to

47 to 55 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet to

50 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

56 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to

58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 49. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 54. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-300200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

45 to 51. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 37. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 55. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-300200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 33. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-300200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 56 through the

pass to 60 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 58 through the pass to 62 to 67 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass

to 64 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 through the pass to

65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ061-300200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ062-300200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

