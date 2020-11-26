CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

712 FPUS56 KSGX 261036

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

CAZ552-270145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ554-270145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ043-270145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

74 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

$$

CAZ050-270145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-270145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy early morning fog with local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 64 to 69.

Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-270145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

CAZ055-270145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to

24 to 34 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-270145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-270145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

$$

CAZ060-270145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-270145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 65 to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to 67 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 70 to

75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to

74 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-270145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ062-270145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

236 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

