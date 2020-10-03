CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

CAZ552-040130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches

to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches

to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-040130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89 towards the coast to 91 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the

coast to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

82 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-040130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 89 to 94 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Lows 57 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the

coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 81 to 86 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 78 to 83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-040130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 95 to

100 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ048-040130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57 in wind sheltered areas to 55 to

63 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-040130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

$$

CAZ055-040130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 95 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to

78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ058-040130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-040130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

$$

CAZ065-040130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 67 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 96 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-040130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ062-040130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

316 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

