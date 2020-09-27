CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches to 90 to

95 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches to 91 to

96 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches to 90 to

95 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 towards the coast to 99 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 towards the coast to 97 to

102 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to 99 farther

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 93 to

98 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 87 towards the coast to 91 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 91 to

96 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 88 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 61.

Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

91 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Areas

of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60 in wind sheltered areas to

57 to 67 in warmer locations. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

east overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 99. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 98.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to 91 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 through the pass to 78 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

315 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

