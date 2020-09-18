CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

676 FPUS56 KSGX 180942

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

CAZ552-190045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to

88 to 93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Mostly clear...becoming partly cloudy overnight. Haze. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy...becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-190045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

95 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Partly

cloudy...becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Haze. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 89 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 82 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 87 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

CAZ043-190045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

88 to 93 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Mostly clear...becoming partly cloudy overnight. Haze. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy...becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

85 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

CAZ050-190045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 96 in the western

valleys to 96 to 101 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 91 to

96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 87 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 87 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

CAZ048-190045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

CAZ057-190045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

CAZ055-190045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs

75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze,

cooler. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to 87 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-190045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

CAZ058-190045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

CAZ060-190045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs 95 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

CAZ065-190045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 102 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 74 through the pass to

77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Haze. Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 102 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-190045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

CAZ062-190045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

242 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Mostly sunny...becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

