CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020

_____

914 FPUS56 KSGX 131020

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

CAZ552-140130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at

the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Lows around 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-140130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Haze. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast

to 89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 92 to

97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to 93 to

98 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-140130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near

the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening, then patchy fog

overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-140130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to

93 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

96 to 101 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

96 to 101 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to 96 to

101 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-140130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-140130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 68. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-140130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 76 to 84 above

6000 feet to 84 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to

55 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-140130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-140130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 67. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-140130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-140130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 99 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 71 through the

pass to 75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-140130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 74 to 79. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-140130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 103 to 108. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 73 to 80. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

_____

