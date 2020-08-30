CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

_____

959 FPUS56 KSGX 301018

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

CAZ552-302100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-302100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 84 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 81 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to 95 to

100 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-302100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 78 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

$$

CAZ050-302100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 96 to

101 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-302100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ057-302100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

$$

CAZ055-302100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-302100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ058-302100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

CAZ060-302100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

$$

CAZ065-302100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 96 through the pass to 99 to 104 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 106 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-302100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 103. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

$$

CAZ062-302100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather