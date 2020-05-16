CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

947 FPUS56 KSGX 161053

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

CAZ552-162100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-162100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 74. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ043-162100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ050-162100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 69 in

the western valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ048-162100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to

79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ057-162100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-162100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to 83 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 45 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 64 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet

to 69 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-162100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Snow

level 7500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ058-162100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-162100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

$$

CAZ065-162100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90 through the pass

to 94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 through the pass to 66 to

71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to 92 to

97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 through the pass to 87 to 92 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 72 through the pass

to 78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-162100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ062-162100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

353 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

