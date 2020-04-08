CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

809 FPUS56 KSGX 080911

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

CAZ552-090015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows around 49. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ554-090015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ043-090015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 63. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ050-090015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 57 in the western valleys to 47 to

52 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ048-090015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ057-090015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Snow

level 4500 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs 56 to 62. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

CAZ055-090015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 37 above 6000 feet

to 38 to 45 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 6

inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 26 above 6000 feet to 26

to 34 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 31 to 36 above 6000 feet to 38 to 44

below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 5500 feet.

Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 44 above 6000 feet to 48 to 54 below 6000 feet.

Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 57 to

63 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-090015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE

5500 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48. Local snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 47. Local snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Light snow accumulations possible.

Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Not as

cool. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

CAZ058-090015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 48. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 29 to 37. Local snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 43 to 51. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

CAZ060-090015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 39. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

CAZ065-090015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ061-090015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ062-090015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

211 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

