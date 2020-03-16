CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020
_____
882 FPUS56 KSGX 160925
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
CAZ552-170030-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Light winds
becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to
62. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
CAZ554-170030-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds
becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows
42 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
41 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to
63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
65.
$$
CAZ043-170030-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
59. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
64.
$$
CAZ050-170030-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 in the
western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs around 59 in the western valleys
to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 44. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Light
winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
40 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys
to 59 to 64 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 in the western valleys
to 60 to 65 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 in the
western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-170030-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light
winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 41. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 42 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ057-170030-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Light
winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Colder. Lows
35 to 43. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 56.
Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 42. Snow
level 4000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Little snow accumulation
expected. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming
4000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 39 to 47. Snow level
4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
52 to 59. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 41 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 63.
$$
CAZ055-170030-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM PDT
TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Local snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 26 above 6000
feet to 24 to 33 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6
inches above 5000 feet with 12 to 16 inches above 7500 feet.
Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds
southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 41 above 6000 feet to
40 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 19 to 29. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 42 above 6000 feet to 42 to
48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 43 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level
5000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet to 48 to
56 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to
51 to 59 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows
27 to 37. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50 above
6000 feet to 49 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...
becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
CAZ056-170030-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.
Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Colder. Lows
24 to 34. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6000
feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 43 to 51. Snow level 4000 feet.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet. Areas
of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs 43 to 50. Snow level 4000 feet in
the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level
4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 54.
Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 60. Snow
level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
CAZ058-170030-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 48 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
above 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20
mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet...
becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Light snow accumulations possible.
Highs 43 to 49. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...
becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 38. Snow level
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.
Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 34 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58.
$$
CAZ060-170030-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
56 to 65. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...
becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of
showers overnight. Lows 30 to 37. Areas of winds south 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
52 to 57. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.
$$
CAZ065-170030-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to 49.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.
Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 46 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ061-170030-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
46 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas
of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.
Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
CAZ062-170030-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
225 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas
of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming
25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas
of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 43 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.
$$
17
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather