CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

247 FPUS56 KSGX 071114

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

CAZ552-080215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-080215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ043-080215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ050-080215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 59 to

64 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 41 to 48.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 in the western

valleys to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 68 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ048-080215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

CAZ057-080215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 38 to 47.

Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 56 to 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

CAZ055-080215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 50 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows

24 to 32 above 6000 feet to 28 to 38 below 6000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to

49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 above

6000 feet to 56 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming

7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

31 to 41. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet. Snow level

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

65 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-080215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

52 to 59. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

35 to 45. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

63. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 66. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

CAZ058-080215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 61. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

CAZ060-080215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming south with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ065-080215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ061-080215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 73 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ062-080215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

314 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

