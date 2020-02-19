CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

654 FPUS56 KSGX 191045

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

CAZ552-200145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65 at the beaches to 65 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ554-200145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ043-200145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 near the coast to

66 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ050-200145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near

the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75 in the western

valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

CAZ048-200145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ057-200145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

CAZ055-200145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 58 to

64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 32 to

42 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 60 to

68 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 49 above 6000 feet to 50 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 above

6000 feet to 58 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57 above 6000 feet to 58 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet

to 53 to 61 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-200145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

29 to 39. Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 58. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61.

CAZ058-200145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 64.

CAZ060-200145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ065-200145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ061-200145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ062-200145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

245 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

