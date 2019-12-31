CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

085 FPUS56 KSGX 311122

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

CAZ552-010230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ554-010230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ043-010230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ050-010230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

CAZ048-010230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ057-010230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

CAZ055-010230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Not as cool.

Highs 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to 44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph, Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31 above 6000 feet to 28 to

37 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph, Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to

50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 52 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

56 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-010230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 55.

Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

CAZ058-010230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

CAZ060-010230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

CAZ065-010230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ061-010230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ062-010230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

322 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

