CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

501 FPUS56 KSGX 291110

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

CAZ552-300215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 47. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

63. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-300215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ043-300215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ050-300215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 51 to

56 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the

foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western

valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-300215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ057-300215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 46. Snow level

4500 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 51 to 59. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming

4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ055-300215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Light winds ...except

west 15 mph near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 18 to 27 above

6000 feet to 23 to 33 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to

61 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

23 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 45. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-300215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 39 to 46. Snow level 3500 feet...

becoming 3000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 36. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-300215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-300215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57. Snow level 2500 feet in

the morning. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ061-300215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ062-300215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

$$

