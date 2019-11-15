CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81 towards the

coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

68.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 81 to

86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 in wind sheltered areas to

47 to 57 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming north 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

67.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to 70 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to

39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 44

to 53 above 6000 feet to 50 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to

53 above 6000 feet to 49 to 58 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 60.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

60.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 34 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

150 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

